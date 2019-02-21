POLITICS

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Torches 'Wack' Attack Billboard With A Scene From 'The Office'

The freshman lawmaker evoked Michael Scott to make her point.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) evoked a scene from the U.S. version of “The Office” to mock a billboard in Times Square that attacks her.

Early Thursday, the freshman lawmaker used a Twitter thread to hit back at the ad, which was paid for by the conservative Jobs Creator Network and criticized her disapproval of Amazon’s now-pulled planned headquarters in the city:

In a second tweet, she noted how the Jobs Creator Network was funded by conservative groups, including the Mercer Family Foundation:

Ocasio-Cortez later said:

She then shared the scene from the hit comedy:

