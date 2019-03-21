Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Scores Time Magazine Cover: 'The Phenom'

A headshot of the freshman House representative graces the front page of the April 1 issue with the headline: “The Phenom.”

The cover story, by national correspondent Charlotte Alter, describes Ocasio-Cortez as both the “Wonder Woman of the left” and the “Wicked Witch of the right,” and says she has become “the second most talked-about politician in America” after President Donald Trump.

CNN’s Brian Stelter shared the cover image to Twitter on Thursday:

AOC is on the cover of this week's @TIME. @CharlotteAlter describes her as "the second most talked-about politician in America..." pic.twitter.com/UgWdDqbLJ6 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 21, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez also scored a spot on the cover of Rolling Stone’s March edition.

Time’s cover last week depicted Trump as a peach as it asked if Democrats will dare to impeach the president: