Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Scores Time Magazine Cover: 'The Phenom'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is Time magazine’s newest cover star.
A headshot of the freshman House representative graces the front page of the April 1 issue with the headline: “The Phenom.”
The cover story, by national correspondent Charlotte Alter, describes Ocasio-Cortez as both the “Wonder Woman of the left” and the “Wicked Witch of the right,” and says she has become “the second most talked-about politician in America” after President Donald Trump.
CNN’s Brian Stelter shared the cover image to Twitter on Thursday:
Ocasio-Cortez also scored a spot on the cover of Rolling Stone’s March edition.
She appeared alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and fellow freshman Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) as the four Democratic “Women Shaping the Future.”
Time’s cover last week depicted Trump as a peach as it asked if Democrats will dare to impeach the president: