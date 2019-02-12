Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tweets Fiery Response To Trump's Green New Deal Criticism

Trump likened the deal — a sweeping House resolution introduced last week by Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) — to a “high school term paper that got a low mark.” He added that the resolution, which is aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions and guaranteeing jobs and high-quality health care for all Americans, would result in the shutdown of “American energy” as well as a “little thing called air travel.”

“They want to take away your car, reduce the value of your home and put millions of Americans out of work,” Trump said of the Democrats’ plan. Earlier in his speech, he’d suggested the deal would mean “you’re not allowed to own cows anymore.”

Trump talks about the Green New Deal during his rally in El Paso, Texas:



"It sounds like a high school term paper that got a low mark." pic.twitter.com/bvYZC2a5LL — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) February 12, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez reacted to Trump’s remarks with a fiery tweet.

“Ah yes, a man who can’t even read briefings written in full sentences is providing literary criticism of a House Resolution,” the freshman congresswoman wrote, adding a reference to a 2018 Washington Post article about Trump’s habit of receiving oral intelligence briefings instead of reading them.

Ah yes, a man who can’t even read briefings written in full sentences is providing literary criticism of a House Resolution.



(“Reading the intelligence book is not Trump’s preferred ‘style of learning,’ according to a person with knowledge of the situation.”

- @washingtonpost) https://t.co/O7daeYlXZO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 12, 2019