As House Democrats appear to be pushing forward with potential impeachment proceedings for President Donald Trump, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is challenging Republicans who would vote against it to “go on the record.”

The congresswoman told reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday that if the House of Representatives impeaches Trump and the matter goes to the Senate, she would want to “see every Republican go on the record and knowingly vote against impeachment of this president, knowing his corruption.”

Ocasio-Cortez said any lawmakers who oppose impeachment should have the chance to put it to a formal vote “so that they could have that stain on their careers for the rest of their lives, because this is outrageous to protect the amount of lawlessness.”

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on potential impeachment inquiry:



"I want to see every Republican go on the record and knowingly vote against impeachment of this president knowing his corruption, having it on the record ... because this is outrageous to protect the amount of lawlessness." pic.twitter.com/FCGzNeiccI — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 10, 2019

Of the 235 Democrats in the House, CNN reports that there “are at least 134 who’ve made clear they support starting the impeachment inquiry process, while some have gone further.”

If an impeachment inquiry happens, it is expected to go beyond what was discovered in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe ― scrutinizing Trump’s “role in hush payments to two women who said they had affairs with him and reports that he dangled pardons to officials willing to break the law to implement his immigration policies,” according to The New York Times.

Democrats are also looking into whether Trump’s resort properties have illegally profited from government business.

The main idea many Democrats are attempting to stress to the public is the president’s corruption. Reps. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), both of whom support impeachment, explained the thinking to Politico this week.

“The Mueller report has clearly been muddled and I’m not sure that the public really has much of a concept of what that showed,” Yarmuth said. “And corruption is pretty easy to understand.”

Raskin said that “people understand what it means for the president to be spending millions of dollars in federal government tax dollars at his own business properties.” He later added: “I think we’ve got to follow the money. The Constitution will save us.”