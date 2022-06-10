Ocasio-Cortez Presses GOP Colleagues On Whether They Sought Pardons From Trump

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted at several of her Republican colleagues Friday, asking if they were among the members of Congress who allegedly sought pardons from former President Donald Trump’s administration after the January 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“You and the KKK Caucus have been really quiet about it today,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted at Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), “and given how much y’all have to say I’m not sure why no one’s responding to this simple question.”

Ocasio-Cortez addressed similar tweets to Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who, along with Boebert, perpetuated conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump before hundreds of his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 last year.

Hey @mattgaetz while I have you responding to my tweets, can you respond to one more for me:



Did you ever ask Trump for a pardon?



Let me know in the replies! You clearly know where the button is. https://t.co/x9zHB5ZFCy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 10, 2022

Maybe your friend @RepMTG can answer! Did either of you seek a pardon? Just trying to clear some things up. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 10, 2022

Hey quick question Boebert, did you ask for a pardon after tweeting the Speaker’s location on Jan 6th?



You and the KKK Caucus have been really quiet about it today and given how much y’all have to say I’m not sure why no one’s responding to this simple question https://t.co/KyCSa4IFhu — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 10, 2022

As of Friday afternoon, Greene, Gaetz and Boebert had not responded to Ocasio-Cortez.

On Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), vice chair of the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection, alleged during a hearing on the riot that multiple House Republicans sought out pardons for “activities taken in connection with President Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.”

Cheney said the committee would provide proof that certain Republicans had done so. The only Republican she named on Thursday was Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), who denied the allegation.

“The notion that I ever sought a Presidential pardon for myself or other Members of Congress is an absolute, shameless, and soulless lie,” Perry tweeted Friday.