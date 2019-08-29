President Donald Trump claims he’s the “best thing that’s ever happened to Puerto Rico,” the island he has repeatedly trashed during his presidency. But critics beg to differ, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).
As Hurricane Dorian barreled down on Puerto Rico on Wednesday, Trump tweeted a series of attacks against its officials and called it “one of the most corrupt places on earth.”
In 2017, some 3,000 people died when Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico. The devastating storm was worsened by FEMA’s multiple failures, as the agency itself concluded last year.
Yet, Trump has repeatedly defended his administration’s response and attacked the island, and on Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez had had enough:
Others also slammed Trump over the bizarre claim: