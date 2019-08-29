President Donald Trump claims he’s the “best thing that’s ever happened to Puerto Rico,” the island he has repeatedly trashed during his presidency. But critics beg to differ, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

As Hurricane Dorian barreled down on Puerto Rico on Wednesday, Trump tweeted a series of attacks against its officials and called it “one of the most corrupt places on earth.”

In 2017, some 3,000 people died when Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico. The devastating storm was worsened by FEMA’s multiple failures, as the agency itself concluded last year.

Yet, Trump has repeatedly defended his administration’s response and attacked the island, and on Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez had had enough:

3,000 Americans died on your watch.



You’re not the best thing to happen to anybody but yourself. And even that’s questionable. https://t.co/NEoWUFd9cC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 29, 2019

Others also slammed Trump over the bizarre claim:

Let me get this straight: a hurricane could be bearing down on #PuertoRico that could cause unknown death and destruction yet this is the mindset of @realDonaldTrump towards his fellow citizens? This is not right. https://t.co/dUj96u900O — Ron Christie (@Ron_Christie) August 28, 2019

Chef Jose Andres helped feed people in the hurricane aftermath.



You threw paper towels. pic.twitter.com/KG1zUaGOrl — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) August 28, 2019

Today, @realDonaldTrump, is a day to be doing what we can to help keep 3 million fellow Americans in Puerto Rico safe. Save your trashing of their leaders for another day. pic.twitter.com/lBUlVSWc5k — Gov. Bill Weld (@GovBillWeld) August 29, 2019

I've never seen someone go so quickly from BLAMING the victims of hurricanes to patting himself on the back for his own miserable Katrina-like failure.



He is the WORST thing to happen to America in a long time.



Maybe ever. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 29, 2019

Trump really has no idea that he's president of Puerto Rico — and therefore one of "their" politicians — does he? — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) August 28, 2019

Really, you're the best thing that's ever happened to #PuertoRico? I think your definition of "best" needs some work #CadetBoneSpurs. pic.twitter.com/hHGujMi3i5 — Sean B (@Lord_Other) August 28, 2019

"Their politicians"??? You are aware that, as their president, that YOU are #PuertoRico's main 'politician', right? pic.twitter.com/472kuPiiD7 — Andrea Valentini 🇨🇦 (@GypsySpirit46) August 28, 2019

So many paper towels...the best paper towels. Bigly! — Katrin Eismann (@KatrinEismann) August 29, 2019