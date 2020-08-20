Ocasio-Cortez Fires A 'Windmill Cancer' Dig Back After Trump Blasts Her Education

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) fired back one of President Donald Trump’s most memorable science gaffes on Thursday after he took a shot at her environmental knowledge.
While speaking at a campaign event in Old Forge, Pennsylvania, Trump took a swipe at the progressive lawmaker, saying, “She’s the designer of the Green New Deal. She knows nothing about the environment. She probably never studied.”
“Wow, really heartbroken to hear what a guy who thinks ‘windmill cancer’ is a thing thinks about my climate policy,” Ocasio-Cortez shot back on Twitter, in a nod to Trump’s bizarre vendetta against wind turbines. Last year, in a much-ridiculed tirade against the renewable energy source ― which he calls windmills ― Trump baselessly claimed that their noise causes cancer.
Ocasio-Cortez, who graduated from Boston University with degrees in economics and international relations, used the opportunity to point to the Green New Deal for Public Housing Act, a bill she and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) introduced last year. It seeks to upgrade the nation’s public housing infrastructure to provide more affordable, livable housing while reducing its energy consumption.
The New York lawmaker has rankled conservatives and often drawn the ire of the president with her unapologetic and outspoken support of left-wing causes. Social media commentators were quick to point out Trump’s penchant for attacking strong women and saying thoroughly incorrect things about science.