AOC: Removing 'Horrific' Trump Won’t Solve Our ‘Much Deeper Problems’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called President Donald Trump “horrific,” but said on Sunday that he was just a symptom of “much deeper problems” facing the nation.

“He can stay, he can go. He can be impeached, or voted out in 2020,” she wrote on Twitter, then added:

“But removing Trump will not remove the infrastructure of an entire party that embraced him; the dark money that funded him; the online radicalization that drummed his army; nor the racism he amplified + reanimated.”

Ocasio-Cortez said those deeper problems included income inequality, racism, corruption and a willingness to excuse bigotry. And those, she wrote, can’t be fixed with an election:

In order for us to heal as a nation, we ALL must pursue the hard work of addressing these root causes.



It’s not as easy as voting. It means having uncomfortable moments convos w/ loved ones, w/ media, w/ those we disagree, and yes - within our own party, too.



It’s on all of us. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 24, 2019

Her comments came hours before Attorney General William Barr released his summary of the principle findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into allegations of collusion with Russia in the 2016 election.

Mueller, the attorney general wrote, found no evidence of collusion, but left open the question of obstruction of justice by the president.