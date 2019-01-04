Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tells Critics Of Viral Video 'Congresswomen Dance Too'

“Here is America’s favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is,” tweeted the account, which appears to be linked to QAnon conspiracy theorists. “High School video of ‘Sandy’ Ocasio-Cortez.”

The video was reportedly filmed for Boston University’s Howard Thurman Center for Common Ground.

Prior to her latest video, Ocasio-Cortez talked to The Hill about the college video, saying that “it is not normal for elected officials to have a reputation for dancing well and I’m happy to be one.”

“It is unsurprising to me that Republicans would think having fun should be disqualifying or illegal,” she said in response to some negative reactions from conservatives.