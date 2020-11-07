Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Friday warned what to expect from Donald Trump’s most ardent acolytes ― suggesting that even some of the president’s staunchest supporters may now try to pivot away from him.

As the 2020 election remained in the balance, but with Democratic nominee Joe Biden on the cusp of victory, Ocasio-Cortez asked on Twitter if anyone was “archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?”

“I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future,” added the New York lawmaker, who this week won reelection to another two years in Congress.

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

In a second tweet, Ocasio-Cortez laughed at the idea of the “party of personal responsibility” — the GOP’s platform, at least before the Trump era ― “being upset at the idea of being responsible for their behavior over last four years.”

Lol at the “party of personal responsibility” being upset at the idea of being responsible for their behavior over last four years — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

With the election still to be called, Trump has this week split Republicans with his attacks on the democratic process and conspiracy theories about mass voter fraud on Twitter and in unhinged press conferences from the White House.

