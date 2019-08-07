Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) says it’s time to stop debating if President Donald Trump is a racist.
“He is,” she said on Monday at a Brooklyn vigil for the victims of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
But then Ocasio-Cortez made a direct appeal to racists and white supremacists ― and her message was simple: “Come back.”
She also called on those “radicalized in a funnel of vitriol” to turn away from hate, promising that they would be welcomed with love in return:
“There is a mother waiting for you, I know it. I know there’s a teacher waiting for you, saying, ‘What happened to my kid? What happened to my friend?’ And we will always be here and hold space for you to come back. We will love you back. You are not too far gone.”
Ocasio-Cortez shared that message on Twitter as well: