Here's Why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wore All White For Her Swearing-In

Valerie Steele, the director of the Museum at FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology) in New York, talked to The Guardian in the summer of 2016 about Clinton wearing a white pantsuit at the Democratic National Convention and how “very important” that decision was.

“This was a way of using clothing to speak through a visual message. Because it’s not something a lot of people know [that the suffragists wore white], but once people are aware of that, it does reinforce the historical importance of Hillary hopefully becoming the first woman president,” said Steele.

“White has connotations in the west of purity and virtue, this idea of being the good guy. Certainly the suffragettes were aware of that when they wore white. They were good people too ― why shouldn’t they have the right to vote?”

The 29-year-old tweeted on Thursday night that her outfit choice was to “honor the women who paved the path” before her and “for all the women yet to come.”