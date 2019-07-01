Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is calling out Republicans for “classism” for attacking her past work as a bartender.
Over the weekend, the freshman lawmaker slammed Ivanka Trump, daughter of and advisor to President Donald Trump, for taking part in G20 talks despite having no qualifications.
“It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification,” Ocasio-Cortez said in response to a viral video of an awkward moment between the first daughter and several world leaders.
Conservative pundit Paris Dennard asked Ocasio-Cortez what her own qualifications are.
“Remind us how being a bartender qualified you to be a member of Congress creating laws, voting on bills that impact Americans & the world,” he tweeted.
She replied with the only qualification that matters in Congress: The election results that showed her easily winning her district last year.
Then, she launched into a passionate defense of not only her own background, but of all people who’ve worked similar jobs: