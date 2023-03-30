What's Hot

Entertainment The BacheloretteJake GyllenhaalAli fedotowsky

Former ‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky Says Jake Gyllenhaal Made Her Cry On Red Carpet

The TV personality was interviewing celebrities for E! News when she claimed a rude encounter with the actor led her to believe she would be fired.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

|

The Bachelorette” alum Ali Fedotowsky named one celebrity she interviewed for E! News who definitely didn’t deserve a rose: Jake Gyllenhaal.

Fedotowsky, who previously worked for the entertainment channel as a correspondent, said that the “Prisoners” star made her cry in her first red-carpet gig.

On the “Women on Top” podcast Wednesday, Fedotowsky warned Gyllenhaal that she was going to “Taylor Swift” him, meaning dish on him as Swift is said to have done in songs.

Recalled Fedotowsky: “Jake Gyllenhaal shows up for the red carpet … I’m gonna kill it ... He walks up, I’m shaking in my heels — which, I’m horrible in heels — and I say to him, ‘Hi, Jake who’d you bring tonight?’ Like, for a date, like, who’s your date tonight? He goes ‘bye bye’ and walked away from me. I looked back at the camera, my producer, and I started crying.”

Fedotowsky said she feared she would be fired at the time because she failed to produce any answers from one of the movie’s stars. She claimed Gyllenhaal then iced another reporter.

“There’s an interviewer next to me, and her question to him was, ‘So if you don’t get an Oscar for this film, those tattoos totally should,’ because he was all tatted up for his film, and he goes ‘bye’ and walked away because he is a serious actor,” Fedotowsky said.

From Left: Ali Fedotowsky and Jake Gyllenhaal
From Left: Ali Fedotowsky and Jake Gyllenhaal
Getty

“I’ve walked so many red carpets because of ‘The Bachelorette’ and done countless interviews, and I know how easy it is to be nice,” said Fedotowsky.

The TV personality said being at the receiving end of cranky A-listers made it the “least favorite job I ever had” and said it wore on her confidence and “ate away at my soul.”

Fedotowsky left E! after less than two years in 2015. Now a married mother of two, she describes herself as a “Dog Lover, Blogger, jump rope enthusiast” on Twitter.

At the recent Oscars, model-turned-reporter Ashley Graham learned the hard way about unreceptive celebrities. She asked standard red-carpet questions to actor Hugh Grant, who went viral for appearing snooty and bored. Graham’s takeaway? “You know what, my mama told me to kill people with kindness. So there ya go.”

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

