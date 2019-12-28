Ashlyn Harris And Ali Krieger, U.S. Women's Soccer Stars, Get Married

The gods of the soccer world are likely smiling down on earth.

World champion soccer players Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris of the U.S. Women’s National Team got married before their friends and family at the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, according to People.

Harris, 34, shared photos of Krieger, 34, and herself dressed in elegant shades of white to celebrate the special weekend.

“It’s time baby,” Harris wrote in a caption on Instagram earlier Saturday. “I’ve been waiting 10 years for this moment.”

In her own Instagram post, Krieger wrote, “I can’t wait to marry you!”

Earlier this year, the couple celebrated another milestone together when the U.S. women’s soccer team won their fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup championship title this summer.

Harris and Krieger started dating in 2010 while they were playing for the U.S. National Team, Harris told People in March. The soccer player said they initially kept their relationship a secret to maintain “an element of professionalism.”

“You’re always fearful of that — you never know how people are going to react, and you might lose fans, or lose respect,” Harris told the magazine.

The couple now both play for the Orlando Pride.

Photos that were taken during the reception show Krieger wearing a long-sleeved, cream-colored dress with a low-cut back while Harris wore a flashy black suit with knee-length shorts and slick-back hair.