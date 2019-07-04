U.S. women’s national soccer team star Ali Krieger on Thursday reiterated her vow not to visit the White House in protest at President Donald Trump and his administration.

The defender told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota she would “absolutely not” accept an invite from Trump to celebrate the team’s performance in the Women’s World Cup. The U.S. plays the Netherlands in the tournament’s final on Sunday.

“I refuse to respect a man that warrants no respect,” Krieger said.

Check out the interview here:

Krieger first announced her intention not to visit the White House last week, when she tweeted in solidarity with national team co-captain Megan Rapinoe. Krieger, who is gay and got engaged to her Orlando Pride and national side teammate Ashlyn Harris last year, called out the administration for its “fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable.”

In regards to the “President’s” tweet today, I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by @mPinoe & will sit this one out as well. I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable. — Ali Krieger (@alikrieger) June 26, 2019

Trump had used Twitter to attack Rapinoe for saying she would not be “going to the fucking White House.” Rapinoe, who has refused to sing the national anthem before games, previously called Trump a racist and misogynist.

“Staying silent at times can side with the oppressor, and I didn’t want her to feel like she was having to process this all alone,” Krieger told Camerota.

“I refuse to just sit back and watch an abuser bully, talk like that to my friend,” she added.