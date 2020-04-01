Actor Ali Wentworth Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Says She's 'Never Been Sicker'

Ali Wentworth announced Wednesday she had tested positive for coronavirus.

The 55-year-old actor and comedian revealed her diagnosis in an Instagram post, saying she was feeling extremely ill and was isolating from the rest of her family.

“I’ve never been sicker,” she wrote. “High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery.”

That morning, Wentworth’s husband, “Good Morning America” anchor George Stephanopoulos, had announced that he would be working from home after his wife developed symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“I’m broadcasting from home right now,” Stephanopoulos said on the ABC morning show. “Ali has developed some symptoms, so she’s upstairs resting right now.”

“But while she’s recovering, as she goes through this, I’m going to be broadcasting from home and we’ll be working as long as we can here,” he said.

Wentworth has posted numerous times in recent weeks about the importance of self-isolation in an effort to limit the spread of the virus. Last week, she was nominated by Julia Roberts to share her ”#IStayAtHome” challenge on Instagram.

She reminded fans again Wednesday to ”#stayhome” when sharing her diagnosis.

