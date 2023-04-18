Ali Wong And Bill Hader Are Officially A Couple

Ali Wong and Bill Hader are dating, a representative for Hader told HuffPost. Roger Kisby via Getty Images/Dan MacMedan via Getty Images

A rep for the “Barry” star confirmed to HuffPost that the two comedians are dating.

Hader mentioned a “girlfriend” in an interview with Collider earlier this week, and although he didn’t mention the “Beef” star by name, he did hint that his new flame is Wong.

“My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years,” Hader told the outlet. “I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count. So, I’m going to have a vacation.”

Wong is a San Francisco native, and Hader’s implication that the trip wasn’t really a vacation may be due to the couple visiting family.

A source told Page Six that Hader and Wong had dated for “at least two months” in 2022 but had broken up by December. Wong announced her split from her husband of eight years, Justin Hakuta, in April 2022.

People reported at the time that Wong and Hakuta’s breakup was amicable and that they would “continue to co-parent lovingly.”

Wong and Hakuta share two daughters: Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5.

The “Always Be My Maybe” star spoke about Hakuta often in her standup, and was famously pregnant with Mari in her Netflix comedy special “Baby Cobra,” and with Nikki during her second special for the streamer, “Hard Knock Wife.”

The exes are, in fact, so cool with one another that Hakuta will serve as Wong’s tour manager on her upcoming comedy tour.

Hader had recently been linked to his “Noelle” co-star Anna Kendrick, whom he dated for nearly two years before they called it quits in January, People reports. Previously, the “Saturday Night Live” alum dated actor Rachel Bilson.

Bilson memorably admitted last August on her podcast “Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson” that the thing she missed the most about Hader was “his big dick.”