The Internet Is Obsessed With Ali Wong Kissing Bill Hader After Her Golden Globes Win

Morgan Sloss
On Jan. 7, Ali Wong became the first Asian American to win the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series!
Other nominated actors included Riley Keough for Daisy Jones & the Six, Brie Larson for Lessons in Chemistry, Elizabeth Olsen for Love & Death, Juno Temple for Fargo, and Rachel Weisz for Dead Ringers.

She received the award for her incredible performance in "Beef." Her costar, Steven Yeun, also won for his role in the Netflix show.
While many folks online were stoked to see Wong win...
...a lot of people focused on how she got a little lost on her way to the stage, LOL.
But the thing the internet is obsessing over? The big smooch that Wong and Bill Hader shared when her win was announced!
The couple rekindled their romance in April of last year, but many fans apparently hadn't heard the news!

