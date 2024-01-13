The Internet Is Obsessed With Ali Wong Kissing Bill Hader After Her Golden Globes Win

On Jan. 7, Ali Wong became the first Asian American to win the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series!
She received the award for her incredible performance in "Beef." Her costar, Steven Yeun, also won for his role in the Netflix show.
While many folks online were stoked to see Wong win...
YES ALI WONG!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2QCE3f5ewA— 💫 (@heyjaeee) January 8, 2024
...a lot of people focused on how she got a little lost on her way to the stage, LOL.
ali wong not knowing how to get to the stage and every celebrity helping her through the longest maze is a perfect way to win for a comic— ashley ray (@theashleyray) January 8, 2024
Ali Wong looking for the path to the stage. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/HAlmdERnYT— hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) January 8, 2024
Ali Wong trying to get to the stage to accept her award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Lz5ijY6F7g— Afua S. Owusu (@afuasowusu) January 8, 2024
But the thing the internet is obsessing over? The big smooch that Wong and Bill Hader shared when her win was announced!
Bill Hader and Ali Wong are dating??!?? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/M2dDMIErjg— isabella (@oohhdeer) January 8, 2024
Didn’t realize Ali Wong and Bill Hader were an item 😭 pic.twitter.com/Xe3tMG2Cpy— bria celest (@55mmbae) January 8, 2024
Ali Wong and Bill Hader win the golden globe for cutest kiss at the golden globes— Nic Curcio (@NicCurcio) January 8, 2024
Did we just hard launch an Ali Wong/Bill Hader relationship at the #GoldenGlobes2024 pic.twitter.com/1RHoQgaT04— Kristin (@fiddledeedee85) January 8, 2024
