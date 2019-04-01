Lie Down, Because Ali Wong's Book Is Coming Out This Year

Ali Wong’s upcoming book just got a release date.

The comedian’s book, titled Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets, and Advice For Living Your Best Life, is set to come out Oct. 15.

The book is slated to be a collection of letters from Wong to her two young daughters, touching on a variety of life lessons, including the “unpleasant details of dating, how to be a working mom in a male-dominated profession” ― and, perhaps one of the more entertaining lessons ― “how she trapped their dad.”

Wong has always been frank about her previous dating life and the challenges of motherhood. In her first Netflix special, “Baby Cobra,” she detailed how she seduced her husband, Justin Hakuta, whom she met at a wedding.

“The first thing I learned about him was that, at the time, he was attending Harvard Business School. And I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m gonna trap his ass,’” she said in the special. “And I trapped his ass initially by not kissing him until the fifth date, which is a very unusual move on my part.”

Wong has also been blunt about motherhood and giving birth. In her follow-up special, “Hard-Knock Wife,” Wong didn’t mince words when it came to parenting double standards for moms and dads.

“A lot of people like to ask me, ‘Ali, how on earth do you balance family and career?’ Men never get asked that question. Because they don’t,” she said. “My husband occasionally changes diapers, and when people hear that, confetti everywhere. When my baby girl was first born, I would do skin-on-skin contact every day to bond with her. She shit on my chest. Where’s my confetti?”