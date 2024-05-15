Ali Wong Reveals Grand Romantic Gesture From Boyfriend Bill Hader After Her Divorce

Ali Wong will never forget the lengths Bill Hader went to in order to finally date her.
The comedian and award-winning “Beef” star delivered a candid standup set Sunday in Los Angeles and, after opening up about her divorce from Justin Hakuta following eight years of marriage, shared just how determined Hader was to finally make her his girlfriend.
“I get a phone call from this guy who I met at a dinner party in the past, and he got my number from a mutual friend,” Wong told the Wiltern Theatre crowd after selling out 12 nights at the historic venue for the “Netflix Is a Joke Fest,” per Rolling Stone.
“He was like, ‘Hey, I just happened to hear the news about your divorce, and I’ve had a crush on you forever. I actually told my best friend years ago that you were my dream girl, and I know it sounds crazy, but I want you to be my girlfriend,’” she recalled him saying.
Wong added she merely wanted “to get dicked down” at the time to put her “just got out of prison energy” to use and had just downloaded a dating app. “I just paid $25. You seem really nice, but I gotta get my money’s worth,” she told Hader.
The newfound divorcée went on to reveal that she left for a trip to Europe soon after their call, only for Hader to have flowers sent to every hotel she stayed at. Wong said Sunday that her girlfriends found the gesture sweet — while her male friends certainly did not.
“That’s how cheap and lazy men have become,” she joked onstage. “When a fellow man commits any act of kindness, any romantic gesture, it must be a symptom of undiagnosed mental illness.”
The mother of two confirmed her split with Hakuta in April 2022 and finalized the divorce later that year.
Wong officially started dating Hader in April 2023 and, after becoming the first Asian American to win a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series for “Beef” in January, saw their celebratory kiss go viral.
Hader reportedly even showed up Sunday to surprise the crowd and, following a few jokes about her deliciously crude set, exited the stage while declaring: “All I have to say is, Ali Wong is off the market.”