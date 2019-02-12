Ali Wong Hypes Up Her Husband In Instagram Post And We're All Just Melting

Presley Ann via Getty Images Wong has gotten pretty candid about her relationship with her husband during her stand-up routines.

Cue the awwws!

Comedian Ali Wong showed so much love for her husband, Justin Hakuta, in an Instagram post she shared on Monday.

“Hey is that my husband or is that a Filipino-Japanese LL Cool J? Who cares!” the comedian wrote. “He’s a sexy ass man that drives a mini van and eats Durian and appreciates Killing Eve just as much as I do!!!!! ❤️🐬💋”

Pretty much many Asian Americans should be able to appreciate a mini-van-driving, durian-eating, “Killing Eve”- obsessed fan, amirite?

During her stand-up routines, Wong has gotten pretty candid about her relationship with Hakuta. In her first Netflix standup special “Baby Cobra,” she explained that she had met her husband at a wedding.

“The first thing I learned about him was that, at the time, he was attending Harvard Business School. And I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m gonna trap his ass. Going to trap his ass!’” she said. “And I trapped his ass initially by not kissing him until the fifth date, which is a very unusual move on my part. But I did it on purpose because I knew that he was a catch.”

In the end, Wong revealed that it was, in fact, her husband who had trapped her ass.

“I discovered that my beautiful, Harvard-educated husband was $70,000 in debt. And me, with my hard-earned TV money, paid it all off,” she said. “So, as it turns out, he’s the one who trapped me. How did he do it? How did he bamboozle me? Oh! Maybe because he went to Harvard Business School, the epicenter of white-collar crime. He Enron’d my ass.”