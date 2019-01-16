On the heels of UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi’s epic floor routine at the Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim, California, over the weekend, comedian Ali Wong brought her own rendition of the performance to Instagram.

The “Hard Knock Wife” star shared a hilarious video of herself wearing a long-sleeved shirt and underwear, doing some, uh, gymnastics moves. Wong, a graduate of UCLA herself, explains in the caption that her video is a “tribute” to Ohashi.

While Wong flails, her husband lounges on the couch and appears not to even notice what she’s doing. (He’s the low-key star of the video.)