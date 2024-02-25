Ali Wong Shuts Down SAGs Red Carpet With Showstopping Waterfall-Like Gown

Ali Wong made quite an entrance at the 2024 SAG Awards in Los Angeles Saturday night.
The “Beef” star arrived in a dazzling Iris van Herpen dress with diamond-shaped laser cutouts that flowed outward like the feathers of a shimmering peacock. Wong, who is nominated for her Netflix show “Beef,” said it was quite a production to get her dress to the ceremony.
“Well, this is my first time coming in a sprinter van,” she told Laverne Cox, who is co-hosting Saturday’s red carpet for the E! Network. “The person who did my hair said, ‘You haven’t made it unless you’re going to an awards show in a sprinter van.’”
Wong complemented her haute couture look at the Shrine Auditorium with shoes by Brandon Blackwood. While Wong joked that she’s only five feet tall, her dress is certainly bigger — and could cause some visibility issues for people sitting behind her tonight.
The comedian is currently on a cross-country stand-up tour that continues through the spring, and while Wong told Cox about her two six and eight-year-old children joining her on the road, the host couldn’t help but return her focus to Wong’s dress.
“I love that this dress spoke to you,” said Cox. “I’m sorry, I’m listening but I’m also gagging.”
This sent Wong into a tailspin of reciprocative compliments — and a genuine reveal.
“I’m gagging for you!” Wong replied. “Come on, you in the Fenty show? With your hair move? You’re just shimmering and adjusting your hair?”
Cox was genuinely taken aback by Wong’s adoration and said: “That was several years ago!”
“[But] I also live for you in ‘Orange is the New Black’ and I also live for you, Laverne — I’ve never met you before — I live for you in ‘Disclosure,’” Wong said, “and I live for you in the documentary about ‘Paris is Burning,’ and all of your commentary, everything you do.”
Cox thanked Wong and voiced her appreciation, but the “Beef” star wouldn’t stop.
“Your looks and your modeling,” Wong went on, before Cox exclaimed, “This isn’t about me!”
Social media users, meanwhile, aren’t all ‘gagging’ on Wong’s red carpet look.