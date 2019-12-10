Alicia Keys performed a musical recap of 2019 on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show” and got in plenty of jabs at President Donald Trump.

The “Girl on Fire” singer-songwriter, covering for regular host James Corden, riffed on the president’s feud with soccer star Megan Rapinoe, former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, and the impeachment inquiry into Trump over the Ukraine scandal.

She also referenced the president’s war of words with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) before urging women to dump Trump at the ballot box in 2020.

“Donald went after AOC and the squad, because deep down inside he knows he’s a fraud,” Keys sang. “Nothing scares Trump more than powerful women, so please vote next year, this shit isn’t a given.”

Check out the clip here: