Twitter Is Fallin' For Alicia Keys As 2019 Grammys Host

Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys thrilled as host of the 2019 Grammy Awards, and people on social media were celebrating her positive vibes.
The singer-songwriter opened Sunday night’s show by bringing out four influential women: former first lady Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Lopez.
“Tonight we celebrate the greatness in each other,” Keys said onstage.
Obama celebrated the “one and only” songstress in a post published to Instagram on Sunday.
“I was thrilled to be there for the one and only @aliciakeys at the #GRAMMYs,” Obama wrote in part. “She is one of the most genuine, caring, and thoughtful people I know—there’s no one better to help us all celebrate the unifying power of music!”
People on Twitter have shared in on the love for Keys.
During the show, Keys skillfully sang a melody of songs – playing two pianos at the same time nonetheless. Her performance sent Twitter abuzz.
Last month, the 15-time Grammy winner announced her hosting gig by sharing an adorable video of her receiving a phone call about hosting the award show weeks prior.
“I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy,” Keys told Billboard last month.