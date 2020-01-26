Alicia Keys Brings Out Boys II Men To Honor Kobe Bryant With Grammys Performance

Alicia Keys kicked off the 2020 Grammys ceremony by honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash hours before the award show.

The Grammys host began her speech with a sobering tribute to Bryant, noting “the whole wide world lost a hero.” Keys gave a nod to Bryant’s legendary mark on the Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers play.

“We’re literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” she continued. “Right now Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, and all of those that have been tragically lost today, are in our spirit, they’re in our hearts, they’re in our prayers, they’re in this building... and I would like to ask everybody to take a moment and just hold them inside of you.”

Keys then brought out members of Boys II Men for a performance of the song “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.”

Lizzo opened the Grammys Sunday night with a performance of her hit song “Cuz I Love You.”

“Tonight is for Kobe,” the singer said onstage.