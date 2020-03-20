Alicia Keys Says She Will Send Voice Notes To Fans After Postponing Book Tour

Alicia Keys has figured out a way to connect with her fans after postponing the upcoming tour for her book “More Myself: A Journey” due to the coronavirus pandemic: voice notes.

The singer announced Thursday that her tour, which was originally scheduled to kick off in Brooklyn, New York, on March 31, had been officially postponed.

“Everyone’s health and safety is the #1 priority!” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your deep love and support, I’ll let you know about new dates as soon as possible. Stay positive! Stay powerful! Keep your frequency high and be kind to one another. I adore u.”

Keys then shared a phone number on Twitter early Friday morning, encouraging her fans to text her so she can send them voice notes and “maybe even sing u a little song.”

“This is a strange time and I want to find ways to continue to connect with you,” she wrote. “I really have love for y’all.”

Keys also announced that the release of her latest album, “Alicia,” would be postponed. It was originally slated to come out﻿ Friday.

In an earlier tweet on Thursday, Keys encouraged her followers to practice social distancing, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Stay home right now...” she wrote.