Alicia Keys Says She 'Definitely' Thinks The 2020 Grammys Will Get Political

Alicia Keys is set to once again host the Grammy Awards next month, and she thinks it will be an opportunity for artists to “speak their truth.”

The singer spoke with Billboard about her second straight hosting gig in an interview published Thursday. When asked if she thought the 2020 Grammys would get political, Keys replied, “definitely.”

“I think artists have to speak their truth,” she said. “Art is about talking about what’s happening in your life, in your world, in your experience, through your eyes. So I think, definitely.”

“We’re coming up on a really transitional, important year,” she added, likely referencing the 2020 presidential election.

Keys, a 15-time Grammy winner, hosted the 2019 Grammys, held in February. She was the first woman to host the awards ceremony in over a decade.

Prior to the 2019 ceremony, the “Girl on Fire” singer said she was “especially excited for all the incredible women nominated.”

Keys told Billboard in the new interview that as host, she aimed to create a “lovefest.”

“We’re all trying to make our way through a very chaotic time, and we all just need a little celebration — to feel like we’re with friends, like somebody actually cares,” she said.

Nominations announced last month for the 62nd annual Grammys ceremony in January set social media abuzz. Lizzo notably scored the most noms, racking up a total of eight.

Billie Eilish, with a total of six nominations, made history by becoming the youngest person ever to be nominated in all four top general field categories in the same year.