That little heartbreaker. Alicia Keys’ 4-year-old son Genesis adorably flirted his way into the spotlight at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday.

The lad, in the lap of father Swizz Beatz, couldn’t keep his eyes off Taylor Swift, who was sitting one seat away, and the two exchanged glances, smiles and waves.

Keys noticed the connection on stage as she accepted the Innovator Award.

“My son, Genesis, I think is maybe trying to take Taylor out later tonight,” she joked. “He’s working on it. I’m not sure how it’s gonna go, but it looks pretty good right now.”