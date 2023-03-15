What's Hot

A Young Black Man Told His Mom He Was Being Followed By White Men. Then He Was Found Dead.

Democrats Who Supported Trump’s Bank Deregulation Don't Regret It

Nebraska Lawmaker 3 Weeks Into Filibuster Over Trans Bill

Death Penalty For Abortions Is On The Table In South Carolina

6 Personality Traits That May Secretly Be ADHD

The Best Time To Eat Breakfast If You Work Out In The Morning, According To Experts

Lindsey Graham Pushes For Escalation After Russian Downing Of U.S. Drone

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Signs Arkansas Trans Care Malpractice Bill Into Law

Bill Nighy Reveals Adorable Reason His Oscar Date Was A Toy Rabbit

Tems Shares Meaning Behind Her Viral, Conversation-Sparking Oscars Dress

Top Authors Speak Out, Slam Florida’s Book Bans As ‘Arbitrary’ And ‘Egregious’

Ashley Johnson Playing Ellie's Mom In The ‘Last Of Us’ Finale Has A Deeper Meaning

EntertainmentMarriageAlicia KeysSwizz Beatz

Alicia Keys Says Making Time Is The Key To A Happy Marriage

"You remember why you are in love, you remember why you just like each other, what’s interesting about each other," the singer told WSJ. magazine.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sep. 13, 2021, in New York City.
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sep. 13, 2021, in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Alicia Keys and her husband, producer Swizz Beatz, know exactly what it takes to make their marriage work.

“Really carving out the time for each other. We all struggle with it,” the singer told WSJ. magazine for the latest edition of its “My Monday Morning” series.

“There’s so much to balance. There’s so much to do,” she continued. “And you find yourself running and doing the things for school, for the kids, and doing all the things for your lists, for all the dreams you have in your career, and what you have to do next.”

Keys added: “That time together with you and your partner is so priceless. And to carve out that time and to make that important, as important as those daily things, I think it really pours back into the relationship.”

“You remember why you are in love, you remember why you just like each other, what’s interesting about each other,” she said.

Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 61st Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 61st Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Dan MacMedan via Getty Images

Keys (whose real name is Alicia Augello Cook) and Swizz Beatz (Kasseem Daoud Dean) tied the knot in July 2010. They share two children: Egypt, 11, and Genesis, 7. Swizz Beatz also has three children from previous relationships: Prince Nasir, Kasseem Jr. and Nicole.

The two first met when they were teenagers in New York City, but Keys wrote in her autobiography that she was uninterested in the producer for many years.

“We ended up in the same circles at various awards shows and industry events,” she wrote in her memoir, “More Myself,” via People magazine.

“He’d usually pull up in some fancy car, rolling deep with his Bronx crew and shining with diamonds. I wanted nothing to do with that scene or with Swizz.”

She later softened her stance on the producer after the two worked together.

“The more we talked the more I noticed how his mind worked,” she said. “Beyond the baggy jeans and arm tats there was depth. He was so aware of what was happening around the world.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Carly Ledbetter - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community