Alicia Silverstone And Stacey Dash Have 'Clueless' TikTok Reunion

While “Clueless” chronicled the fancy lives of a few fashion-obsessed high schoolers in Los Angeles, Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash are fully aware of what the iconic 1995 film has meant to fans — and looked closer than ever in a TikTok tribute to “Clueless” on Sunday.

Nearly three decades after they portrayed Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport in Amy Heckerling’s cult classic comedy, Silverstone and Dash recreated a line exchange in which Cher asked, “Would you call me selfish?” — only for Dionne to wittily respond.

“No,” Dash lip-syncs in the new video. “Not to your face.”

Dash uploaded the 10-second clip with a nod to the film’s popular “as if” catchphrase as a hashtag. Watched more than 4 million times since Sunday, it ended with the two besties dancing to a sped-up version of Fat Joe’s “What’s Luv?”

“Well, there goes your social life,” Dash lip-syncs.

Dash also posted a blooper reel Monday of the duo hysterically laughing while trying to show off their dance moves to a cameraman, with a self-aware title emblazoned atop that reads “Behind the Scenes of a GenX Tik Tok.”

“It was lots of fun,” reads an overlaid caption at the end. “Oh how I’ve missed us.”

Heckerling wrote “Clueless” as a modern interpretation of Jane Austen’s 19th-century novel “Emma,” according to Entertainment Weekly. She delivered one of the most widely celebrated high school comedies of all time, landing it in the pantheon alongside another one of her successes, 1982′s “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”

Silverstone celebrated the 27th anniversary of “Clueless” in July with a TikTok montage of her character’s most hilarious moments and a caption congratulating Cher for being “a bad b*tch.” She previously recreated another beloved scene with son Bear in 2021.

“I don’t think I was thinking about anything in the future when I was 18-years-old,” Silverstone told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. “I had no idea [the film would be so successful]. I just knew it was an exciting part and that ... Heckerling was such a good filmmaker. I was really excited to take that on.”

Brittany Murphy also contributed to the film’s success in her role as Tai, the shy new classmate Cher and Dionne take under their matchmaking wing. Silverstone told Vogue in 2020 that she had urged Heckerling to cast Murphy, who died of pneumonia and drug intoxication in 2009.