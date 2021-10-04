Alicia Silverstone Posts Hilariously Dark ‘Clueless’ And ‘Mean Girls’ Mashup

Uh, should she write them a note?

“Clueless” star Alicia Silverstone posted a clever mashup video that combines “Mean Girls” and her hit 1995 rom-com on social media Sunday.

“Oops! My bad,” Silverstone captioned the video on Twitter.

The video reimagines Silverstone’s “Clueless” character, Cher, being the person responsible for running into Regina George (Rachel McAdams) of “Mean Girls” with her car, instead of a speed-happy bus driver. According to the mashup, Cher appears to hit Regina — instead of a parked car — during her failed driving test.

But can you really blame Cher? You try driving in platforms!

The video also coincides with “Mean Girls Day” — Oct. 3 — which is a reference to a key scene in the 2004 Tina Fey comedy.

In the scene, Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) and her crush Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) are seen having an interaction in math class. Aaron turns around and asks Cady what day it is. In a voiceover, Cady recalls: “With Regina’s blessing, I started talking to Aaron more and more. On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was. ”

And Oct. 3 has been a thing — just like wearing pink on Wednesdays — ever since.

Fey even handed out cheese fries on that date once to celebrate the occasion.

This year, Lohan celebrated Oct. 3 with a screenshot of the scene on Instagram.

“It’s October 3,” Lohan wrote.

Silverstone left a comment on Lohan’s post in the form of a laughing-crying face emoji and a heart.

It’s nice to know that a virgin who can’t drive can still have fetch taste in teen movies.