Alicia Silverstone Says We’ve Been Pronouncing Her Name All Wrong

Turns out we’ve all been pretty *clueless* when it comes to pronouncing Alicia Silverstone’s name.

The actor responded to the “tell me what your name is… and then tell me what people mispronounce it as” trend on TikTok on Thursday — and blew plenty of minds in the process.

“My name is Ali-see-yuh, Ali-see-yuh. Not Alee-sha. Not Alee-sha. Ali-see-yuh,” she said in the video, the third clip she’s posted on the platform since joining this week.

Watch here:

“Just an FYI... it’s Ali-SEE-yuh,” Silverstone captioned the video.

One person commented: “Well it seems like I’ve been saying your name wrong my whole life haha.”

Haven’t we all.

Silverstone said she didn’t really mind the mispronunciation.

“It doesn’t bother me though!” she replied to one fan. “But my sweet mama didn’t like it... so for her... get it right! Ali-SEE-yuh.”

So, now we know.