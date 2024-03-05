Watch Alina Habba Casually Drop An Election Lie In Chat With Jesse Watters

Trump lawyer Alina Habba on Monday slyly declared that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. (Watch the video below.)
In a chat with host Jesse Watters on Fox News, Habba and Watters were discussing the strong liberal response to the Supreme Court’s 9-0 ruling that Trump could not be omitted from state ballots on a 14th Amendment clause banning insurrectionists.
“It’s a crazy reaction to something everybody knew was gonna happen,” Watters said.
“Do you know what it reminds of, Jesse?” Habba began. “Do you remember in 2016 and 2020 and you had these women ― they’re memes now ― of them crying when Donald Trump won?”
Habba transitioned to her joy at “watching liberals just shed liberal tears” but MeidasTouch.com digital editor @Acyn caught her quick lie that Trump won in 2020. He lost. Other viewers of the segment chimed in to remind the former president’s attorney of the result.
One in particular suggested Habba had extra motivation for her fleeting fabrication.
“She has to say ‘and 2020’ real quick to maintain the big lie to keep the boss happy,” the X user wrote.
See that and other replies here: