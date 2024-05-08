Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba raised eyebrows with a comment about credibility on Tuesday.
“When you have inconsistencies with any witness, it speaks volumes,” Habba told Fox News’ Sean Hannity during a discussion on porn actor Stormy Daniels’ testimony in the former president’s hush money trial.
“When you pick people who aren’t credible, it speaks volumes,” added Habba.
Habba is not representing Trump in the first of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee’s criminal cases to come to trial. She does, however, continue to repeatedly stump for him on TV.
Habba’s line went viral on X (formerly Twitter) as critics mockingly explained why it was rich, especially coming from her:
Habba: When you pick people who are not credible, it speaks volumes pic.twitter.com/wEz4aXR3qI— Acyn (@Acyn) May 8, 2024
Habba in unusually poignant self-reflective mode— Donald 🗽🇺🇸🏴🇺🇦🌻 (@007__NIL) May 8, 2024
She would know.— WarMonitor 🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@TheWarMonitor) May 8, 2024
Fact Checking...— The Fact Checker (@MonitorFake) May 8, 2024
Alina Habba has lost every case for Trump.
She's the only one not credible here.
weird talking about herself like that— Snarky Panda (@TrashPandaFTW) May 8, 2024
Says the failed attorney who has never won a case.— rbeadleX (@rbeadleX) May 8, 2024
.@AlinaHabba That's correct.— Susan🇺🇲♀️🇺🇦 (@ifudontlike2bad) May 8, 2024
Alina Habba
Rudy Giuliani
Sidney Powell
Jenna Ellis
John Eastman
Kenneth Chesebro
Jeffrey Clark
Christina Bobb
Trump sure does picks people who aren't credible.
The difference here is that @StormyDaniels has actual receipts. Not fake ones. https://t.co/LpgcOlZE6P
That’s very ironic coming from her.— TheSocialTruth (@desocialtruth) May 8, 2024
Dear Habba,— TrueWordsRSpoken (@TruWordsRSpoken) May 8, 2024
When you pick people who are not credible, it speaks volumes!
