Trump Lawyer Alina Habba's Latest Spin Prompts The Same Mocking Question

The Trump attorney's argument against one of his cases going to trial fell flat with critics.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Attorney Alina Habba had critics asking the same sarcastic question following her latest comment about her client, former President Donald Trump.

Habba was asked Wednesday on Fox News if she thought the Republican nominee’s upcoming trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case would begin as scheduled on Mar. 25.

“Well, really it shouldn’t,” Habba responded.

“We have an immunity defense that’s currently up on the Supreme Court,” she noted. “It’s going to be made a decision and should be stayed until all of those decisions are made [...] and we’ll see what happens there.”

However, SCOTUS will rule on whether Trump is immune (as he argues) from acts committed when he was president.

In the hush money scheme, Trump was charged with 34 felony counts over actions that allegedly occurred before he won the 2016 election — when he wasn’t yet POTUS.

People on X (formerly Twitter) suggested Trump’s legal team was seeking immunity for everything he has done since birth.

