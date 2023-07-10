Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Dropped From Ex-President's Defense Team

Alina Habba, a lawyer representing former President Donald Trump in the lawsuit New York Attorney General Letitia James has brought against him, among other cases, is leaving his defense team, his campaign announced Friday.

Habba will now assume the role of legal spokesperson and general counsel in Trump’s Save America PAC, the press release said.

Habba said it’s “an honor” to be asked to serve in the post.

“Being able to devote more time to addressing publicly his many legal matters is the privilege of a lifetime,” she said.

Steven Cheung, communications director for Trump’s campaign, praised Habba’s work as part of the former president’s legal team.

“Alina has worked diligently and tirelessly on many of the witch-hunt cases that have been unfairly brought against President Trump,” Cheung said.

James sued Trump, his three eldest children and the Trump Organization last September over his long-running alleged tax-dodging scheme following a three-year investigation.

“Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and to cheat the system, thereby cheating all of us,” James said at the time.

Trump has called the probe a “witch hunt.”

Habba has become involved in the classified documents case in which Trump was charged on 37 counts related to the Espionage Act.

Habba had also testified before the federal grand jury probing Trump’s handling of top secret files after he left the White House.

She had previously told a New York court she “personally searched each and every room” of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and his office in May 2022, to comply with a subpoena for James’ case.

Following Trump’s indictment, Habba told Fox News she was “ashamed to be a lawyer.”

“What they do is they say, ‘Oh, look at this shiny ball, Jesse. Look at the shiny ball. Let’s go after Trump. Whatever you hear about the Bidens, don’t worry about it. Trump, Trump, Trump.’ It’s called Trump derangement syndrome and now it’s becoming so sick,” Habba told Jesse Watters last month.

