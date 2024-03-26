Critics Say Alina Habba's 'Humble Pie' Taunt Of Letitia James Is Half-Baked

Observers took a bite out of Trump lawyer Alina Habba’s “humble pie” snipe at Letitia James on Monday. (Watch the video below.)
Habba was a guest on Jesse Watters’ Fox News show and celebrated after an appellate court reduced Donald Trump’s bond from the $464 million he owes for committing business fraud to $175 million.
James, the New York attorney general, would have been able to begin seizing his properties after the original Monday deadline, but the court’s ruling allowed the former president 10 days to come up with the lesser amount.
Habba told Watters that Judge Arthur Engoron, who oversaw the civil fraud trial, and James had no “moral compass” or “conscience.”
She sniped further at James: “I hope she took a little piece of humble pie today because that’s what was served to her. Just a little. But we’ll be serving a lot more of that in the next couple of years.”
Critics on X clapped back, reminding the attorney and spokesperson that her boss still owes the larger amount.
″$175 million bond is the new ‘humble pie,’” one cracked. “Ummm, ok.”
Check out that post and more reactions: