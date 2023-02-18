What's Hot

Alison Brie Opens Up About Shooting Sex Scenes Directed By Husband Dave Franco

"We are actors, this is our job," said the "Somebody I Used to Know" star.
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Alison Brie says it’s “actually not that weird” to act in sex scenes with her husband, Dave Franco, behind the camera.

Brie stars in “Somebody I Used to Know,” a romantic comedy the couple co-wrote, and Franco directed. Released earlier this month on Amazon Prime, the movie follows a TV producer (Brie) who returns to her hometown and reconnects with her ex-boyfriend (Jay Ellis.)

In an interview with Jezebel published Friday, Brie said she had no issue with her husband directing her more intimate scenes in the movie.

“It doesn’t make Dave and I uncomfortable,” Brie said.

Alison Brie and Dave Franco at the premiere of "Somebody I Used To Know" in Culver City, California.
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

She referred to acting alongside Franco in the 2017 comedy “The Little Hours” as “the ripping of the bandaid,” sex scene-wise. In that movie, Franco had “makeout or sex scenes with like three other actresses ― and me!”

She added, “I realize that it sounds wild, but we are actors, this is our job. It’s actually not that weird.”

Brie said she and Franco were more concerned with the finished product than any interpersonal awkwardness:

“Our first priority is always the movie ― does the scene feel right and good?”

Brie’s comments come on the heels of “You” star Penn Badgley revealing that he wants to avoid “intimacy scenes” as much as possible going forward. He cited, in part, his relationship with his wife, Domino Kirke-Badgley.

“Fidelity in my — in every relationship, and especially my marriage — is important to me,” Badgley said. “And yeah, it just got to a point where I don’t want to do that.”

