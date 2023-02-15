What's Hot

Dave Hollis, Disney Executive Turned Self-Help Author, Dead At 47

Nicola Sturgeon Resigns As Scottish First Minister

Fox Guest Throws Unhinged Sexist Tantrum Over Chelsea Handler's Childlessness

‘Daily Show’ Guest Sarah Silverman Shoots Down GOP On Its Signature Issue

The MSU Shooting Is Making Us See A New Kind Of Gun Tragedy

Jimmy Kimmel Baffled By Trump's Weird New Attack On Ron DeSantis

Jennifer Lopez Unveils 'Commitment' Tattoos With Ben Affleck For Valentine's Day

35 Funny Tweets That Sum Up Your 20s vs. Your 30s

Mitt Romney Issues Urgent Warning About Trump's Path To 2024 GOP Nomination

Ke Huy Quan Reveals ‘Incredible’ Spielberg Moment That Cameras Missed

Part Of Banksy's Latest Installation Is Removed For Safety Reasons

Hazardous Spill Closes Tucson Interstate, Forces Evacuation

Entertainmentjames cordenAlison BrieValentine

Alison Brie's Extreme Valentine Move Actually Worked On An Old Boyfriend

The actor and husband Dave Franco dished on their grandest romantic gestures, and Brie's was a doozy.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Actor Alison Brie traded Valentine’s Day anecdotes with husband Dave Franco on “The Late Late Show” Tuesday ― and Brie’s brought the house down. (Watch the video below.)

Her cringey story of serenading an ex when she was in high school even embarrassed the often-hammy host James Corden.

Brie said she had broken up with her older boyfriend more than a month earlier when she got the idea to invade his “dorm/co-op” near UCLA. Taking a cue from Jerry O’Connell in “Scream 2,” she showed up at the cafeteria and sang The Partridge Family’s “I Think I Love You.”

Brie gave a spectacular rendering, climbing onto Corden’s desk and treating it like it was Broadway.

“He kisses me, we make up, the whole room applauds,” she recalled, prompting an ovation from the talk show audience.

“Two weeks later, we broke up. Wasn’t meant to be. Found the one right here,” she said as she caressed her husband.

Brie and Franco married in 2017 and recently teamed up for the new Amazon Original romance “Somebody I Used To Know.” She starred in the movie and co-wrote it with Franco, who directed it.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community