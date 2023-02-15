Alison Brie's Extreme Valentine Move Actually Worked On An Old Boyfriend

Her cringey story of serenading an ex when she was in high school even embarrassed the often-hammy host James Corden.

Advertisement

Brie said she had broken up with her older boyfriend more than a month earlier when she got the idea to invade his “dorm/co-op” near UCLA. Taking a cue from Jerry O’Connell in “Scream 2,” she showed up at the cafeteria and sang The Partridge Family’s “I Think I Love You.”

Brie gave a spectacular rendering, climbing onto Corden’s desk and treating it like it was Broadway.

“He kisses me, we make up, the whole room applauds,” she recalled, prompting an ovation from the talk show audience.

“Two weeks later, we broke up. Wasn’t meant to be. Found the one right here,” she said as she caressed her husband.

Brie and Franco married in 2017 and recently teamed up for the new Amazon Original romance “Somebody I Used To Know.” She starred in the movie and co-wrote it with Franco, who directed it.