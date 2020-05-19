Alison Roman's New York Times Column On 'Temporary Leave' Following Controversy

“Like the idea that when Marie Kondo decided to capitalize on her fame and make stuff that you can buy, that is completely antithetical to everything she’s ever taught you,” Roman told the magazine. “I’m like, damn, bitch, you fucking just sold out immediately! Someone’s like, ‘You should make stuff?’ and she’s like, ‘Okay, slap my name on it, I don’t give a shit!’”

She also said what Teigen has done with her personal brand is “so crazy to me.”

“She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her.”

Teigen, who first found her start as a model, is the author of the New York Times bestselling cookbook “Cravings.” And Kondo, known for her decluttering and organizing lifestyle mantras, is author of several books, including “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo,” which was turned into a Netflix reality series. Both women sell kitchen and cooking products.

Teigen, in particular, expressed hurt over Roman’s comments and said she would be taking “a little break” from Twitter amid the controversy.

The Daily Beast, which first reported the news, said Roman “had a piece that was prepared to run last week amid the controversy, but it was ultimately not published,” according to Times insiders.

Roman had first apologized to Teigen in a tweet and then again in a lengthy statement last week.