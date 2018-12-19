CNN host Alisyn Camerota explained on Tuesday’s broadcast of “New Day” how Russian officials behind the country’s propaganda social media bot accounts used talking points from her old Fox News show “Fox & Friends” to sow division in the U.S.

“I see the clues planted in conservative media, where the Russian trolls got their ideas for exactly the sweet spot, exactly how they knew what would appeal to people on Twitter,” said Camerota, who switched from Fox to CNN in 2014.

“I mean, there are things that I heard years earlier about Robert Mueller on Fox News that they seized on,” she added, citing one conspiracy theory spread online which claimed the special counsel had worked with radical Islamic groups.

“I remember that being a talking point on ‘Fox & Friends’ in probably 2010. I can connect the dots,” said Camerota. “This is where Russian trolls figured out ‘oh, this is going to make an impact’ and they’re still doing it today.”