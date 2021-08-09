For the second week in a row, “Outer Banks” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The teen mystery series had its Season 2 premiere on July 30.

Just behind “Outer Banks” is again “All American” after its third season hit the platform on July 27. Inspired by the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, “All American” is a CW sports drama about a star athlete from South Los Angeles who gets recruited to play for Beverly Hills High.

In third place in the ranking is “Hit & Run,” a Netflix original show about a widower caught up in a web of secrets and mysteries as he seeks the truth behind his wife’s death.

The CW The CW's "All American" on Netflix.

Beyond the top three, a couple of docuseries are trending as well. “Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified” explores the existence of extraterrestrial life, while “Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami” tells the story of powerful drug kingpins in South Florida.

As for shows that aren’t produced by Netflix, NBC’s “Manifest,” the anime series “Hunter X Hunter,” and the family-friendly “CoComelon” all appear in the ranking right now.

Read on for the full top 10 list.

