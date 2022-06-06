Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'All American'

A French thriller and an Australian teen drama are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Stranger Things” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The ’80s nostalgia trip continues on the fourth season of the hit sci-fi series, which premiered on May 27. Seven new episodes of “Stranger Things” are available for streaming now, but fans will have to wait until July for the final two episodes of the season.

The second most popular show of the moment is “All American,” a CW sports drama based on the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger. All four seasons are now on Netflix, following the addition of the most recent installment on May 31.

Samantha Logan and Daniel Ezra in "All American."
Netflix
Samantha Logan and Daniel Ezra in "All American."

As for newer shows in the ranking, there’s the teen drama “Surviving Summer,” which premiered on June 3. The show follows a rebellious Brooklyn high schooler who is sent to live with family friends in Australia and falls in love with the surf scene.

A new French crime series is also making waves. “The Perfect Mother” (“Une mère parfaite”) tells the story of a devoted mom whose reality starts to unravel when her daughter is implicated in a murder.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “CoComelon”

9. “Wrong Side of the Tracks” (Netflix)

8. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

7. “Floor Is Lava” (Netflix)

6. “Surviving Summer” (Netflix)

5. “The Perfect Mother” (Netflix)

4. “Ozark” (Netflix)

3. “The Lincoln Lawyer” (Netflix)

2. “All American”

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Popular in the Community

NetflixStranger Thingsstreamlineall american

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

6 Weird Ways To Trick Your Mind Into Sleep That Actually Work

Food & Drink

The Best Milk And Worst Kinds Of Milk For Lattes, According To Baristas

Travel

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Denver

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

This Woman’s Viral Argument For Marriage As A Career Has The Internet All Riled Up

Style & Beauty

The Important Body Part You’re Probably Missing When You Apply Sunscreen

Food & Drink

In A Battle Of Famous Scrambled Eggs, Which Chef’s Technique Is The Best?

Shopping

These Wearable Sleep Trackers Can Help You Unlock Better Shut-Eye

Shopping

Summer Car Essentials That'll Help Beat The Heat

Shopping

38 Products For Toddlers That Parents Swear By

Shopping

Rainbow Face Masks, Handmade Anklets And More Colorful Accessories For Pride

Shopping

Minimal Diaper Bags That You Won't Be Embarrassed To Carry

Shopping

26 Pieces Of Clothing That Guarantee A Minimum Of 1,000 Compliments

Shopping

11 Father's Day Gifts That Have Nothing To Do With Sports, Drinking Or Grilling

Shopping

These 6 Top-Rated Margarita And Slushy Makers Are The Summer Upgrade You Need

Shopping

24 TikTok-Approved Styles You’ll Need For Your Next Vacation

Shopping

Men's Basics To Upgrade, For Anyone Still Wearing Shorts From 10 Years Ago

Shopping

12 Essential Items For Your First Home That You Didn’t Realize You’d Need

Shopping

14 Places You Should Probably Clean And Definitely Haven't

Shopping

25 TikTok Fitness Products Reviewers Are Raving About

Shopping

Shatterproof Outdoor Drinkware, For Klutzes And Kids Alike

Shopping

Travel Like An Actual Professional With These Flight Attendant-Approved Suitcases And Bags

Shopping

These Sports Bras Will Do Double Duty As Tops This Summer

Wellness

5 Little Tricks To Improve Your Sleep When You’re Pregnant

Shopping

Newly Minted Dads Will Appreciate These Father's Day Gifts

Wellness

Is COVID-19 Rebound Dangerous? Here's What To Expect, According To Doctors.

Travel

The Last Howard Johnson's Restaurant In America Is Officially Closed

Style & Beauty

Lymphatic Drainage Massages Are Trending With Influencers, But Do They Even Do What They Claim?

Shopping

12 Internet-Famous Dads Share The Gifts They Actually Want For Father's Day

Food & Drink

‘Knowing How To Cook Was Actually My Lifesaver In Jail’

Relationships

12 Ways You Might Be Rude At A Wedding And Not Realize It

Food & Drink

How To Make The Perfect Sangria, According To Bartenders

Shopping

These Portable AC Units Can Cool Your Home, Even Without Standard-Sized Windows

Wellness

5 Common Morning Habits That Actually Ruin Your Sleep

Parenting

Breastfeeding In Public Is Hard. For Plus-Size Women, It's Even Harder.

Shopping

You'll Never Regret Throwing These 34 Travel Items In Your Bag Last Minute

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

Head To Amazon To Get $59 Off The Apple AirPods Right Now

Style & Beauty

My Gel Manicure Horror Story Made Me Wonder: Is This Even Safe?

Wellness

6 Things People Actually Need To Improve Their Mental Health Right Now