“Stranger Things” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The ’80s nostalgia trip continues on the fourth season of the hit sci-fi series, which premiered on May 27. Seven new episodes of “Stranger Things” are available for streaming now, but fans will have to wait until July for the final two episodes of the season.

Advertisement

The second most popular show of the moment is “All American,” a CW sports drama based on the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger. All four seasons are now on Netflix, following the addition of the most recent installment on May 31.

Netflix Samantha Logan and Daniel Ezra in "All American."

As for newer shows in the ranking, there’s the teen drama “Surviving Summer,” which premiered on June 3. The show follows a rebellious Brooklyn high schooler who is sent to live with family friends in Australia and falls in love with the surf scene.

A new French crime series is also making waves. “The Perfect Mother” (“Une mère parfaite”) tells the story of a devoted mom whose reality starts to unravel when her daughter is implicated in a murder.

Advertisement

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

Advertisement