‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Gets A Perfectly 'Creep’y Radiohead Mashup

It starts out with those same all-too-familiar 13 notes, but it’s not long before this version of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” takes an unexpected turn.

YouTuber William Maranci worked Radiohead’s “Creep” into the mix in this new mashup and it almost sounds like it was meant to be:

Combining Carey’s Christmas classic with unlikely tunes is something of a hobby among YouTubers. There’s one with Marilyn Manson’s “Beautiful People.”

Another one brings Queen to the mix:

And yet another mashes it with Soulja Boy’s “Crank That.”