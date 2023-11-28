All Living First Ladies Gather To Pay Respects To Rosalynn Carter

All living first ladies, current and former, attended Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service Tuesday, including Melania Trump.
Trump, Laura Bush, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama and Jill Biden gathered at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church in Georgia to pay their respects to former first lady Carter, who died Nov. 19 at the age of 96 after being diagnosed with dementia and entering hospice care.
The first ladies all wore black — except for Trump, who wore a long gray coat.
Former President Jimmy Carter made an appearance as well. He entered hospice care in February and attended the memorial service in a wheelchair, with his legs covered by a blanket.
Jason Carter, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s grandson, acknowledged the first ladies in a speech, saying that they share a “remarkable sisterhood” with his grandmother.
“Secretary Clinton and Dr. Biden, we also welcome your lovely husbands,” he joked.
In a statement on the day of her death, Jimmy Carter said: “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished.”
He added: “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”