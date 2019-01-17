All Of The MLK Day 2019 Sales Happening This Weekend

kate_sept2004 via Getty Images

Long weekends are great for many things. Binge watching the latest season of your favorite show, going on a last minute getaway, and scoring some serious deals when online shopping.

Plenty of retailers are offering sales in time for the long weekend and for Martin Luther King Day. Save up to 75 percent off on furniture and home items from Wayfair or 50 percent off your favorite skincare products from Ulta.

So you can spend more time shopping and less time searching, we’ve rounded up the best MLK weekend sales on fashion, home, beauty and more. Just be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this list as the deals are announced:

Fashion

Get an extra 50 percent off clearance items from Express.

Save 20 percent on your first order with Thred Up when you use code WELCOME20.

Save an additional 40 percent off sale items from Anthropologie.

Get 50 percent off everything and an extra 60 percent off clearance items from J. Crew Factory.

Save up to 40 percent on select styles from Zappos during their winter sale.

Get an extra 10 percent off items that are already 70 percent off when you use the code ASOSSALEPLZ.

Save 40 percent off full-priced items and an extra 50 percents off sale items before Jan. 21 at Banana Republic.

Get 60 percent off select styles when you use code XOQ. You can also get 50 percent off when you purchase 2 or more items and 40 percent off 1 item (including sale) from Eloquii.

Get 40 percent off bras, bralettes, and swimsuits until Jan. 21 from Aerie.

Save 30 percent sitewide from Swimsuits For All.

Get 40 percent off everything when you use code COOL before Jan. 21 from the Gap.

Home

Save up to 25 percent on furniture and home decor from Target. Plus an extra 10 percent off bedding, bath, and storage when you use code HOME.

Take an extra 15 percent off items that are already 65 percent off with code ORDERIN from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23

Get up to 75 percent off home, furniture, and decor from Wayfair during their Ultimate 4-Day Clearance.

Order between now and Monday to get $125 off a Nectar mattress plus two free pillows.

Order between now and Monday to get $200 off a Dreamcloud mattress.

Get 25 percent off all online mattresses until Jan. 21 from Brooklyn Bedding.

Get 25 percent off sitewide when you use code BACK2SKOOL from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21 on Dormify.

Beauty

Get up to 50 percent off on popular skincare products during Ulta’s Love Your Skin Event up until Jan. 26

Save 20 percent on Colorscience products when you use code COLORE20 before Jan. 20 on Dermstore.

Get $10 off orders over $50, $20 off orders over $100, and $30 off orders over $150 when you use code SAVE on Glamglow.

Misc.