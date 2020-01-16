All Of The MLK Day 2020 Sales Happening This Weekend

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

eli_asenova via Getty Images These are the best sales to shop on Martin Luther King Day 2020

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Feb. 20, which means we have a long weekend ahead of us. Whether you plan on spending that extra time giving back to the community in honor of the holiday, resting and recharging for the new year, or going on a quick getaway with family and friends, one thing’s for sure — it’s a great time to save.

Plenty of retailers are offering sales to kick off the new year and to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. If you weren’t able to get that one special item over the holidays, want to refresh your wardrobe for a new job or need to replace a household appliance, now’s a great time. We’ve seen savings on everything from Apple AirPods for the same price they were on Black Friday to 70% off at & Other Stories.

So you can spend more time shopping and less time searching, we’ve rounded up the best sales happening this weekend on fashion, home, beauty and more for MLK Day 2020. Just be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this list as the deals are announced:

YakobchukOlena via Getty Images Look what we bought. Close up of two girl in jeans and sneakers holding colorful shopping bags

Fashion

All Saints

Get up to 60% off sale items

Get 40% full-price styles with code BEST2020 for the long weekend and an extra 60% off sale items until Jan. 18.

Get an additional 40% off sale items for a limited time.

Get an additional 10% off sale items that are already up to 80% off with code ASOSSALEYEAH.

Get an extra 50% off sale styles and 40% off regular priced styles during the long weekend.

Get up to 75% off select styles.

Get 30% off eyeglasses and sunglasses with code MLK30.

Take 40% off full-priced items with code GOTTAHAVE and up to 70% off clearance.

Get an additional 60% off clearance items with code WKND.

Get 40% off full-price styles with code NEED.

Get up to 50% off sale items with code HI2020.

Get up to 70% off sitewide

Get up to 50% off

Up to 60% off sitewide

Get up to 70% off when you take 30% off sale with code 2020.

Get up to 20% off sitewide when you use code MRK2020SC.

Get up to 60% and an extra 25% off.

The site’s hosting a winter clearance event.

Take an extra 30% off sale items when you use code WEEKEND.

monkeybusinessimages via Getty Images Brother and sister making cake mixture together at the kitchen table with their mum, waist up

Home

For a limited time, get Apple AirPods for the same price they were on Black Friday.

Get an extra 15% on select clearance items with code LINEUP.

Take up to 20% off select mattresses with code HIBERNATE.

Get up to 25% off small appliances from brands like Ninja, Home Chef and more.

Get up to 70% off on clearance items.

Get an additional 20% off all rugs with code RUGS20.

Get up to 70% off and free shipping on Overstock’s markdowns.

Save up to 75% off during the long weekend.

Jamie Grill via Getty Images Young woman applying moisturizer

Beauty

Get 20% off sitewide with code WEEKEND and a free gift on orders over $65.

Take 20% off sitewide when you use code SAVE20.

Get 20% off and a free $30 gift on orders over $120 when you use code HYDRATE.

The “Love Your Skin” event continues until Jan. 25 with select products each day that are 50% off.