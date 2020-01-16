HuffPost Finds

All Of The MLK Day 2020 Sales Happening This Weekend

These are the best sales on fashion, home, beauty and tech to shop on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2020
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Feb. 20, which means we have a long weekend ahead of us. Whether you plan on spending that extra time giving back to the community in honor of the holiday, resting and recharging for the new year, or going on a quick getaway with family and friends, one thing’s for sure — it’s a great time to save.

Plenty of retailers are offering sales to kick off the new year and to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. If you weren’t able to get that one special item over the holidays, want to refresh your wardrobe for a new job or need to replace a household appliance, now’s a great time. We’ve seen savings on everything from Apple AirPods for the same price they were on Black Friday to 70% off at & Other Stories.

So you can spend more time shopping and less time searching, we’ve rounded up the best sales happening this weekend on fashion, home, beauty and more for MLK Day 2020. Just be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this list as the deals are announced:

Look what we bought. Close up of two girl in jeans and sneakers holding colorful shopping bags
Fashion

& Other Stories
& Other Stories is offering up to 70% off sale items.

All Saints
Get up to 60% off sale items

Ann Taylor

Get 40% full-price styles with code BEST2020 for the long weekend and an extra 60% off sale items until Jan. 18.

Anthropologie

Get an additional 40% off sale items for a limited time.

ASOS

Get an additional 10% off sale items that are already up to 80% off with code ASOSSALEYEAH.

Banana Republic

Get an extra 50% off sale styles and 40% off regular priced styles during the long weekend.

Bloomingdale’s

Get an additional 40% off almost all clearance items and 20% off select sale items.

Draper James

Get up to 75% off select styles.

Discount Glasses

Get 30% off eyeglasses and sunglasses with code MLK30.

ELOQUII

Take 40% off full-priced items with code GOTTAHAVE and up to 70% off clearance.

J.Crew

Get 30% off your full-price purchase and 40% sale items with code LONGWKND.

J.Crew Factory

Get an additional 60% off clearance items with code WKND.

LOFT

Get 40% off full-price styles with code NEED.

Kate Spade

Get up to 50% off sale items with code HI2020.

Mango

Get up to 70% off sitewide

Naadam

Get up to 50% off

Nine West

Get 30% off sitewide.

Old Navy

Up to 60% off sitewide

Rag & Bone

Get up to 70% off when you take 30% off sale with code 2020.

State Cashmere

Get up to 20% off sitewide when you use code MRK2020SC.

Theory

Get up to 60% and an extra 25% off.

T.J.Maxx

The site’s hosting a winter clearance event.

True&Co

Take 10% off orders over $75 with code SALESAVE10, 15% off orders over $100 with code SALESAVE15 and 20% off orders over $125 with code SALESAVE20 with free shipping.

Volcom

Take an extra 30% off sale items when you use code WEEKEND.

Brother and sister making cake mixture together at the kitchen table with their mum, waist up
Home

Amazon

For a limited time, get Apple AirPods for the same price they were on Black Friday.

All Modern

Get an extra 15% on select clearance items with code LINEUP.

Allswell

Take up to 20% off select mattresses with code HIBERNATE.

Brooklyn Bedding

Get 25% off sitewide.

Home Depot

Get up to 25% off small appliances from brands like Ninja, Home Chef and more.

Joss and Main

Get up to 70% off on clearance items.

Lulu and Georgia

Get an additional 20% off all rugs with code RUGS20.

Target

Get up to 25% off home items plus an extra 15% off bedding and bath items with code HOME.

Overstock

Get up to 70% off and free shipping on Overstock’s markdowns.

Wayfair

Save up to 75% off during the long weekend.

Young woman applying moisturizer
Beauty

CoverFX

Get 20% off sitewide with code WEEKEND and a free gift on orders over $65.

Korres

Take 20% off sitewide when you use code SAVE20.

Skinstore

Get 20% off and a free $30 gift on orders over $120 when you use code HYDRATE.

Ulta

The “Love Your Skin” event continues until Jan. 25 with select products each day that are 50% off.

Sephora

Score free samples all weekend long with select product purchases. Get a free Drunk Elephant trial size with a $25 purchase and code BESTOFDRUNK or try a trial size of Fenty’s new Full Frontal mascara with a $25 purchase and code FENTYLASH.

