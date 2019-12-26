HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

As you breathe a sigh of relief that the holidays are coming to an end, it might be time to think about what you might have missed out on buying in 2019.

Maybe you’ve been hoping for a much-needed closet makeover or you’re looking to update your kitchen utensils, but now’s your chance to get some real deals before the year ends.

After Christmas sales have just dropped and, like on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, many online retailers are offering deep discounts on their sites.

And just like during Cyber Week, we’ve rounded up the sales worth checking out from HuffPost readers’ favorite brands. Some sites are running promotions that are almost the same or the same as their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Some even rival their deals during Cyber Week.

Some of the best sales we’ve seen are from Anthropologie — with 40% off their sale — J.Crew, which is offering an extra 50% off sale items, and Madewell, which has 20% full-price styles and 30% off sale styles.

Check out these after Christmas sales happening now and we’ll be updating this list with more deals as they go live:

& Other Stories might have given early access to their VIP sale to email subscribers but we found the deals ahead of time so you don’t have to wait to shop.

Ann Taylor’s offering an extra 60% off all sale styles. The sale ends Dec. 31.

Anthropologie’s hosting their annual Winter Tag Sale, with sale items having an additional 40% off for a limited time.

ASOS is offering an extra 15% off their sale with code ASOSSALEWANT.

For their winter sale, Banana Republic is offering an extra 60% their sale section.

Through Jan. 5, ban.do’s having a sale-on-sale event so you can get an extra 30% off their sale section.

BaubleBar’s sale means that you can finally stock up on some sparkle — certain styles will be marked down to only $10.

Anthropologie’s bridal brand, BHLDN, is offering free shipping and 40% off their sale.

As a Boxing Day promo, Brooklinen is offering 20% off all “Last Call” items, which are limited edition.

Some select subscription boxes that are meant for the whole family are an additional 15% off until Dec. 29 with code FAMILYFUN15.

DSW is offering a “buy more, save more” sale with 15% off anything, 20% off any two pairs of shoes and handbags and 25% off any three pairs of shoes and handbags with code BCGIFTS.

Everlane dropped its annual “Choose What You Pay” sale. You’ll be able to pick between different prices for styles included in the sale. Plus, the site is saying goodbye to some of its classic styles with a farewell collection — these styles are half-off and final sale.

J.Crew’s having an end of the season sale — sale items are an extra 50% off with code BIGSALE.

J.Crew Factory is offering an extra 50% off their clearance section with code YAYSALE.

Kate Spade’s offering an extra 50% off sale styles with code BIGGESTSALE.

It’s a deal that made us do a double-take: free shipping and 50% off your purchase with code MOREPLEASE.

In their end of the season sale, Madewell is offering an extra 30% off their sale with code MEGAMEGA. Plus, 20% off everything else.

Nordstrom has some major markdowns that are up to 50% off in the Half-Yearly Sale, which is their last sale of the year.

It’s time for the last of Nordstrom Rack’s Clear The Rack sale for the year. Sale items have an extra 25% off.

Sephora’s offering an extra 20% off their sale with code SAVEBIG.

The site’s offering free shipping for today, Dec. 26, only.

For a limited time, Urban Outfitters’ sale section has an extra 30% off.

Walmart has an end-of-the-year clearance section on their site with some beloved brands like Gillette and L’Oreal on sale.